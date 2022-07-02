CLEVELAND — Flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are being canceled leading up to the holiday weekend.

So far, five flights have been canceled from departing the tar mat:

Delta #4863 to New York, NY

Delta #4712 to New York, NY

Delta #5043 to New York, NY

American #5367 to Washington, DC

United #1786 to Los Angeles, CA

The cancellations come after Delta pilots pickets for higher wages and more time off as a result of the uptick in travel after the pandemic.

