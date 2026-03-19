Multiple streets closed due to barricaded man

Cleveland Police have shut down multiple streets on the east side of the city due to a barricaded man.

The man is inside a home in the 3000 block of Nursery Avenue.

The standoff is across the street from the school Broadway Academy at Willow.

The following streets are closed:



Nursery Avenue from Finn Avenue to Gallup Avenue.

Lester and Finn avenues.

Pershing Avenue.

Glazier Avenue.

Track Avenue at Pershing Avenue.