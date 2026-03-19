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Multiple streets closed due to barricaded man

Cleveland Police have shut down multiple streets on the Southeast side of the city due to a barricaded man.
Multiple streets closed due to barricaded man
Nursrey standoff.jpg
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Cleveland Police have shut down multiple streets on the east side of the city due to a barricaded man.

The man is inside a home in the 3000 block of Nursery Avenue.

The standoff is across the street from the school Broadway Academy at Willow.

The following streets are closed:

  • Nursery Avenue from Finn Avenue to Gallup Avenue.
  • Lester and Finn avenues.
  • Pershing Avenue.
  • Glazier Avenue.
  • Track Avenue at Pershing Avenue.

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