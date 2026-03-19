Multiple streets closed due to barricaded man

Cleveland Police have shut down multiple streets on the east side of the city due to a barricaded man.
The man is inside a home in the 3000 block of Nursery Avenue.
The standoff is across the street from the school Broadway Academy at Willow.
The following streets are closed:
- Nursery Avenue from Finn Avenue to Gallup Avenue.
- Lester and Finn avenues.
- Pershing Avenue.
- Glazier Avenue.
- Track Avenue at Pershing Avenue.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.