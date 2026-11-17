LORAIN, Ohio. — The likelihood of someone surviving a cardiac emergency outside of a hospital is slim. According to the American Heart Association, 90% of people die. It’s an alarming fact that has spurred a Lorain County church into action.

“Linda Kay Tarpley , one of the members of our church, approached me about this collaboration with the American Heart Association,” said Friendship Baptist Church Member, Debra Miller. “I definitely was interested and I took off running.”

Tarpley is member of the Lorain church and she’s my mom. Back in February I attended a luncheon and learned about the Greater Cleveland American Heart Association’s Certified Emergency Response Plan (CERP.) I told her about it. and the fact that it’s offered at no cost to non-profits. According to the organization, it’s a customized plan that helps an organization plan for a cardiac emergency.

There’s CPR and AED training. Staff are assigned to specific roles, so they know exactly what to do if there’s an emergency. Friendship Baptist is the first churh in Lorain County to go through this program.

“It is so critical nowadays,” said Miller. “Fear keeps us away from responding. This knowledge, we’re receiving today through the American Heart hopefully will empower each individual to empower another person, that’s how strong this training is.” In November, church members who’ve been assigned roles, received training and the equipment necessary to train others.

Current Greater Cleveland American Heart Association Board Member and Board Chair-Elect Tony Siracusa knows first-hand the importance of this training. His family is funding the effort at Friendship Baptist Church.

“There’s certainly something to having the courage and the ability to actually apply CPR,” he said. Siracusa has seen the effectiveness of CPR for co-workers who had a medical emergency and survived. But, seven years ago, Siracusa had to give his father CPR. “I immediately started chest compressions and rescue breathing, called 911, and I continued those chest compressions until the ambulance came.”

Siracusa is now working to make sure others have a fighting chance.

“Unfortunately, [my dad] didn’t make it, you know, but that just gave us a vision and a purpose to say boy if we could just train more people, give them, the courage and the ability to step forward, we could save more people,” he said.

Tony Siracusa Tony and his dad

Miller said the congregation is made up of mostly seniors. Heart disease and stroke have also impacted several families within the church, including her own. “It was April 30th, we’ll never forget the day that changed her life and our lives, she’s a fighter,” said Miller.

Her mother suffered a stroke and is doing well in her recovery. “Every day not only is it physical, the mental strength that is there, so a support system is critical.”

Debra Miller My mom and Debra's mom

Miller’s mother and mine were friends. For me, the day I will never forget, the one that changed my life, is August 6, 2026. That’s the day my mother died unexpectedly.

My mom is named on the church’s CERP documents as the person who would be first to call 911. I’m grateful that her simple act of spreading the word about an important program, may help someone else.

“That motivates me even more through her loss because she brought that idea, she was the first person that presented that idea to Friendship Baptist Church,” said Miller. “She may not be here, but she’s still my role model and she’s going to continue to be my role model, I’ve become a better person because of her.”

Me too, Debra. Me too.

If you’re interested in a CERP plan for your organization or business, click here.