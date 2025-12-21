NASA astronaut, Cleveland native serves as Browns Dawg Pound Captain

CLEVELAND — NASA astronaut and Euclid native Suni Williams was stuck in space for months on the International Space Station. Now, she is back on earth and— even better— she's in Cleveland.

On Sunday, Williams served as the Dawg Pound Captain for the Cleveland Browns game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field.

In layman's terms, she got to smash a Bills guitar before the game began!

News 5's Camryn Justice caught up with Williams beforehand.

"I am so happy to be back on earth to be to watch football live. My two favorite things are dogs and football so it's good to be back here in the dog pound," Williams said.

The astronaut spoke about what it meant to be back home in Northeast Ohio.

"I was born here, my mom's family is from here, my parents met here, my husband's actually from Toledo— so it's great to be in Cleveland, great to be here representing so it means a lot to me," Williams said.

The Euclid native became known across the globe when her eight-day trip on the ISS turned into an unexpected nine-month stay.

News 5 spoke to Williams in September and she reflected on her time in space.

