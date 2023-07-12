NASA's James Webb Space Telescope celebrates first anniversary

NASA celebrated the first anniversary of the James Webb Space Telescope Wednesday by releasing a new image.

The image shows the nearest star-forming region to Earth, which is 390 light-years away, according to officials. The region contains 50 stars and has a similar mass to the sun.

The James Webb Space Telescope launched in December 2021 but released its first images a year ago, on July 12, 2022.

The telescope is the most powerful telescope to ever go to space.

