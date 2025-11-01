National Transportation Safety Board investigates near-miss incident at Cleveland Hopkins

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it is investigating a near-miss incident that happened at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday.

The NTSB said that a Southwest Boeing 737 and a Eurocopter helicopter were both inbound when it happened.

Southwest Airlines released a statement that said Flight 1333 landed safely after the pilots stopped their initial approach due to the helicopter.

According to Southwest, the pilots were in contact with air traffic control throughout mishap.

The airline added they are working with NTSB during the investigation.

We have reached out to Cleveland Hopkins on the matter and are waiting to hear back.