Navy to christen USS Cleveland, a new Freedom-class combat ship, in Wisconsin

The USS Cleveland, a Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship, will be launched and christened in Marinette, Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the U.S. Navy.

Cleveland is the 16th and final Freedom-variant LCS and the fourth ship to be named in honor of the city.

The last ships to be named the USS Cleveland include:



World War I cruiser

World War II light cruiser

Vietnam-era amphibious transport dock (decommissioned in 2011)

Austin Davis, Senior Police Advisor for the City of Cleveland, will give remarks before the ceremony. Additionally, Robyn Modly, wife of former Acting Secretary of the Navy and a Cleveland native, Thomas Modly, will break the bottle to christen the ship.

"This christening is a significant milestone for the future USS Cleveland, the ship's sponsor Mrs. Robyn Modly, and the prospective crew," said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. "LCS 31 will be another step closer to joining our fleet, sailing the open seas, continuing to defend our nation, and representing the strong connection our Navy has with the city of Cleveland."

The USS Cleveland is the last planned side-launch of a ship at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

