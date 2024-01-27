Need a Valentine's Day date night idea? How about Cleveland Museum of Art?

CLEVELAND — If you're looking for a Valentine's Day plan, CMA's collection makes a nice date night. Valentine's Day is on a Wednesday this year, which means that the CMA will be open late from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. You could even have dinner and drinks at the Provenance Restaurant, the CMA's Chef Doug Katz's restaurant.

While you're there, you can check out a few new acquisitions, including Jesse by Veit Stoss, Birdcage Kid (Boy) by Yinka Shonibare CBE RA, and The Dutton Family in the Drawing Room of Sherborne Park, Gloucestershire by Johann Zoffany.

Jesse is a rare masterpiece by one of the most celebrated artists of late 15th century Germany. Birdcage Kid (Boy) is a figurative sculpture by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare CBE RA (b. 1962). It references the challenges and upward momentum of America’s Great Migration (1910s–1970s), when approximately six million Black individuals left the oppressive Jim Crow South to seek opportunities in the north.

The Dutton Family in the Drawing Room, or Sherborne Park Gloucestershire, is often referred to as a conversation piece that represents the culmination of Zoffany’s achievements in the genre.