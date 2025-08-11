Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Need more time? You're in luck! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival will now run through Sept. 13
If you have been meaning to check out the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo but haven't had the time— you're in luck!
The Asian Lantern Festival will now run through Sept. 13.

Initially, the event was scheduled to end this weekend, but the zoo announced it would extend it.

The zoo announced the return of a one-night-only event on Sept. 14, where visitors of all ages can ride their bikes through the Zoo after-hours and take in the lit-up lanterns one more time— Wild Ride.

You can check out new lanterns, live acrobatic performances and plenty of culturally inspired food options.

Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield discussed the reasoning behind the popular festivals extension.

"Due to overwhelming demand, we're thrilled to extend this unique after-hours event, allowing even more guests to explore the magic of the lantern displays and new additions like Dragons Landing, complemented by a dozen illuminated dragons, including a 100-foot-long 'ice and fire' dragon display," Manderfield said.

For more information, click here.

