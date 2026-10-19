Nestlé to 'gradually close' Solon factory, move production to South Carolina, spokesperson says

SOLON, Ohio — The Nestlé factory in Solon will be gradually closed as the company works to shift production to another state, a Nestlé USA spokesperson told News 5.

No timeline was provided on the closure of the Solon factory site. The Nestlé USA spokesperson said production will be moved to Nestlé's factory in Gaffney, South Carolina.

"We will continue to maintain a strong presence in the state as we focus on serving customers and consumers now and into the future," the Nestlé USA spokesperson's statement to News 5 reads.

The Nestlé USA spokesperson told News 5 that they will offer transition support to impacted factory employees. Additionally, these workers will be able to apply to other Nestlé locations in Ohio.

Nestlé employs nearly 3,000 people across seven facilities in Ohio, according to the company spokesperson.

Back in 2024, News 5 reported that Nestlé laid off 77 employees from their Solon campus.

The Solon campus is "home to Nestlé Professional, Nestlé Research & Development, Nestlé USA, and Nestlé Quality Assurance Center," says the company's website.