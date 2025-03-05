New AI-powered radiation therapy available at University Hospitals

CLEVELAND — The use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry continues to grow.

University Hospitals has acquired new adaptive radiation therapy powered by AI.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Dr. Daniel Spratt at UH Seidman Cancer Center about Varian Ethos 2.0.

"It specifically targets the cancers, what's called its DNA, it's genetic material," said Spratt. "By radiation hitting the DNA and chopping that genetic material, when the cancer tries to grow, it actually kills itself."

Varian Ethos 2.0 utilizes AI to precisely target tumors and avoid healthy tissue.

Spratt said this type of treatment is more effective and takes less time.

"Thanks to this powerful technology, these treatments, usually we treat patients in just 1 to 5 treatments," said Spratt. "We're able to use this for a variety of cancers that have historically been very challenging to treat, such as pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, some of the more advanced prostate cancer cases and others."

University Hospitals is one of the first hospitals in the U.S. to offer Varian Ethos 2.0 for cancer patients.