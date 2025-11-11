New autism center at Akron Children’s expands access to care across Northeast Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — A new facility at Akron Children's Hospital is expanding access to autism services across Northeast Ohio.

The Tom and Jill Zidian Family Autism Center, made possible by a $2 million gift from the Youngstown family known for their Gia Russa pasta and sauce brand, officially opened Monday on the hospital's main campus at 130 W. Exchange St.

"I want our donation to help families get the support they need, especially when their children are newly diagnosed with ASD," Jill Zidian said.

The 11,000-square-foot space brings together medical, behavioral, and developmental specialists under one roof to provide coordinated, family-centered care for children, teens, and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

The center was designed with sensory-friendly features, including quiet rooms, soft lighting, and calming colors. Families can also access reading nooks, bubble walls, and touch surfaces to help children unwind during visits.

Six exam rooms are dedicated to medical care, and 14 others will be used for assessments and therapy.

Families were involved in the design process, suggesting features such as reading cubbies and soft colors. Hospital leaders say feedback helped shape a welcoming, less clinical space aimed at easing stress for patients and caregivers.

"It’s tough when you don’t know which way to turn," Tom Zidian said. "We hope the new center will allow kids to get the care they need sooner."