New federal program in Cleveland aims to help more refugees settle in the city

CLEVELAND — This month, the U.S. Department of State announced a new program to help sponsor refugees as they come into the nation. Since Cleveland’s a large hub for refugees, many local organizations are happy for more resources and the relief.

Jaimie Wise and her husband are military veterans and in retirement they have found a new way to serve. They were moved when they saw the evacuation of Afghanistan and decided to volunteer with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Cleveland.

Along with their church and USCRI, the couple has sponsored more than a dozen refugees.

“I absolutely love it. I think it's a good thing. It's a good thing that we can support refugees, especially those that are in fear for their lives,” said Wise.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February and Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban in 2021, the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants has stayed busy.

“Right now, we are working actively with about 400 families and individuals. We'll probably see two to three families a day,” said Darren Ham, director of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Cleveland field office.

For many years, that group has been one of the organizations helping refugees settle in Cleveland and with the creation of the government's new program, more help is now available.

“This brand new Welcome Corp program adds a brand new avenue where private citizens can sponsor refugees and welcome them. So we're expanding the avenues and helping modernize our system,” Ham said.

The Welcome Corp program will connect families with sponsors just like Jaimee, that'll help them in their resettlement process including helping find housing, employment, enrolling in school and connecting with refugee services like USCRI.

“It is reaching out to help refugees, immigrants adjust to an entirely new culture and help them navigate that in our situation,” Wise said.

The program will also help bring in more refugees into the U.S., including some of the 200,000 overseas who have been waiting years to be processed.

“For many decades, our countries pledged upwards of 100,000 or 125,000 refugees to be resettled domestically every year, and we might hit somewhere between 25,000 to 65,000,” said Ham.

Jaimee says anyone can sponsor a refugee.

“I would say consider whatever time you can give them, and I do want to make the point that time and mentorship is the most valuable gift,” Wise said.

Because for her, it’s one of the best things she's ever done.

“They all have mothers and fathers and grandparents and brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles still in Afghanistan and how difficult that must be to have that separation,” Wise said.

And she wouldn't trade it for the world.

“It’s kind of like a second family. I think you know if I would do it again, would I do it again? Absolutely,” Jaimee said.

For more information on Welcome Corp program, click here. For information on USCRI, click here.

