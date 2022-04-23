New Ohio tourism video features some of Cleveland's best spots to visit

CLEVELAND — Ohio dropped a new tourism video Friday. It highlighted some of the many things to do in the Buckeye State through the eyes of a grandma and granddaughter who road tripped across it.

The stop in Cleveland shows yoga at Edgewater Beach, biking through Edgewater Park and catching a show at Playhouse Square.

Watch the video in the player below:

We asked the state about it and were told the video cost $235,000 to produce and used Ohio companies to do it. But this video wasn't just directed towards people from outside of Ohio.

"We want Ohioans to travel within the state of Ohio because when they do, that keeps money with our local businesses," said TourismOhio Director Matt MacLaren.

They plan on using half of their advertising dollars to run the commercial here in Ohio and the other half in states that border us.

And if you're looking for more to do in The Land, there's plenty of unique things to experience in Cleveland for tourists and residents alike—hidden gems are sprinkled throughout the city and the surrounding metro area.

