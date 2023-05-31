New parental escort policy and no cruising policy are now in effect at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Crocker Park has updated its policies ahead of schools being let out across the greater Cleveland area for summer, but its updated policies also include new rules for drivers in the area.

Stark Enterprises, who owns the mall, tells News 5 this is an effort to make the mall a positive experience for all guests and safe for young visitors. The new parental escort policy takes effect Wednesday, meaning children 15 years old and below must always be with an adult or parent while on the property. The supervisor must be 21 years old or above and can watch up to four children.

One shopper, Isabella Harman, is 20, and her younger sister is 14. She finds the new policy frustrating.

"Obviously, we aren't doing anything to annoy anyone or go around causing trouble," Harmon said. "It's a way for us to bond. She's a little bit younger than I am, so finding things we can relate to is a little difficult sometimes. So, this is one thing we can come and do together, and it's kind of weird I wouldn't be able to do it with her now."

The other updated rules include a no-cruising policy. Warning signs are now posted around the mall, which means no person can drive a vehicle past the same entry point three times within two hours.

Shopper Donovan Brooks isn't happy.

"I have a problem with that because I like to cruise," Brooks added. "So, I like to drive around there just to enjoy myself. Cruising and all that, if you haven't had any major accidents or fatalities or anything like that, then I don't understand why you can't cruise. Fifteen miles in a circle that's not even that fast, and you got speed bumps."

Westlake Police tells News 5 they are aware of the new policies, but they have no involvement with enforcement whatsoever.

In a further statement, Westlake Police said, "As with all other private property rules/policies enacted by businesses, WPD officers can not take legal actions against those who violate them. WPD officers do routinely respond to disturbances and disputes in the city to try to mediate situations. If these incidents escalate to criminal behavior, legal action may be taken."

Stark Enterprises said violators of the new policies might be subject to expulsion, banning, arrest, and or prosecutor for criminal trespassing if the rules aren't followed.

"Hopefully, we can all make adjustments and enjoy Crocker Park," said Brooks added.

Exceptions to parental escort policy include teens who work at the mall or are at a sponsored event on the property.

