New park in Medina opens, honoring local man who passed

A new Medina park is now open, and its name serves a larger purpose.

A year ago, Medina County Park District Director Nate Eppink got an idea for a new park in the area.

"I was driving by on Center Road and I saw the sun hitting the river just right, and I said 'I gotta find out who owns that,'" Eppink said.

Eppink contacted the owners of the farmland, Bryan and Annette Weber, unaware of what their family was going through.

"Within a few minutes, (Bryan) said, 'I'll donate that and I'll help you make a park if you name it after Zach," said Bryan Weber.

Zachary Weber is the son of Bryan and Annette, who unexpectedly passed away weeks earlier at the age of 21.

Zachary, known as "Z" to many, was a graduate of Buckeye High School and loved the outdoors.

"He played sports year round and always found time for nature," Bryan said.

The land was transferred in March, and the work began to turn a soybean field into a park.

The dedication of Medina's 23rd park, the Zachary A. Weber Riverside Park, took place on the 4th of July—what would have been Zach's 23rd birthday.

"Right by the river, of course. Z always loved to fish and play in the water," said Zach's friend, Carolyn. "... This park is a great way to remember him."

"This is where families are going to come to watch fireworks on Zach's birthday," Eppink said.

"His spirit will be here forever," said Bryan.