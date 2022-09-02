New video reveals Lorain City School resource officer handling altercation in high school bathroom

LORAIN, Ohio — A new video shows moments that led to Lorain City Schools Resource Officer being placed on administrative leave after a physical altercation happened in the high school girl's bathroom between two students on Aug. 25.

The district initially said the officer handled the disciplinary process appropriately, but cell phone video has surfaced showing actions that were not written in the report.

Starting on Aug. 26, the Officer under investigation is to not be on any school property, be present at school-sponsored events, be in contact with any staff or students until further notice.

According to the district, they will take appropriate measures following the end of the investigation.

"The district takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously, and district officials have been in contact with the student and family. In addition, the Lorain Police Department and Lorain County Children Services have been notified of the incident, and the district will cooperate fully as needed," the district said in a statement.

