Lorain Schools safety officer placed on leave after alleged altercation with student

LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain Schools safety officer has been placed on leave pending an investigation into an alleged altercation with a student.

According to the district, on August 25, a physical altercation happened in the high school girl's bathroom between two students.

The district initially said the officer handled the disciplinary process appropriately, but cell phone video has surfaced showing actions that were not written in the report.

The officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation regarding the use of force.

According to the district, they will take appropriate measures following the end of the investigation.

"The district takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously, and district officials have been in contact with the student and family. In addition, the Lorain Police Department and Lorain County Children Services have been notified of the incident, and the district will cooperate fully as needed," the district said in a statement.

