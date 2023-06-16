Newburgh Heights Village Council endorses ex-mayor convicted for misusing campaign funds in 2022

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — The ex-mayor of Newburgh Heights is running for office again. Last year, Trevor Elkins resigned from office after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds. A state election commission investigation found he spent more than $134,000 of campaign funds for personal use between 2015 and 2019. Council member Gigi Traore then assumed office as mayor after his resignation in 2022. Both Elkins and Traore recently announced they’re running for the seat this year.

Less than one square mile and home to over 1,800 people, the Village of Newburgh Heights may be small, but residents like Dave Kessel know their vote makes a big impact.

“Especially in a small neighborhood like this, your vote counts; you can see it,” said Kessel.

Kessel has lived in Newburgh Heights for almost 40 years and has seen many mayors in and out of office. But it was a first for Kessel when he saw ex-mayor Trevor Elkins resign after pleading guilty to misusing $134,000 worth of campaign funds. Investigators said Elkins spent the money at bars, restaurants, and even haircuts, among other things.

“I want to make sure he understands that he doesn't do anything like that again, that you can’t do that as a mayor,” Kessel added. “Especially in a small community like this. Everyone knows you and sees what’s going on.”

After spending time behind bars and completing probation early, Elkins wants to return as mayor. He announced his run in May. The terms of Elkins's original plea agreement barred him from running for any office in Cuyahoga County until 2028. However, those terms were changed when a Cuyahoga County judge imposed a shorter one-year probation, among other conditions. Newburgh Heights Village council member Dorene Kray said every member of the village council supports Elkins' reelection. She didn’t want to get on camera with News 5 because she wasn’t feeling well.

“I think people need to understand it was a really stupid mistake,” said Kray. “I trust him because I see the difference he has made. I see the difference he’s made to residents, to the village, and to bring in opportunities to residents.”

Neither Elkins nor current mayor Traore made themselves available for on-camera interviews Thursday after multiple requests. News 5 even went to the Traore's house, asking her for a comment, and she told us she did not want to talk.

Elkins did respond to News 5 via email. When News 5 asked why voters should trust him, he responded by saying, “My experience has shown me that the best way to communicate the answer is to have that conversation directly with them. I will continue to answer this question for the residents if they raise it as a concern while I meet with them throughout this year.”

Resident Dennis Zawacki said that response wasn’t good enough for him and that Gigi Traore is getting his vote for mayor.

“I don’t know why anyone would want to put a thief back in office,” said Zawacki. “You do it once, you’re going to do it again. It’s in your nature, it's in your blood.”

