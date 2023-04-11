Newly-released video shows Solon officer fire at suspect with gun in hand

Newly-released body camera and dash camera video shows the moments leading up to a Solon officer firing his gun at and arresting a 16-year-old suspect who is seen with a gun in his hand at the time of the incident.

According to police, on April 6, Solon police attempted to stop a stolen van when a chase ensued on SOM Center Road ending in the suspect crashing into another vehicle. Following the chase, the suspect exited the stolen vehicle with a gun in hand prompting the officer to fire shots toward the suspect, but he was not struck.

The crash and subsequent incident took place near Roxbury Elementary School, causing the school to be placed on a brief lockdown.

The body camera and dash camera videos are that of the officer who fired the shots and show the incident from the time the traffic stop was attempted until the time the suspect was arrested.

The Solon Police Department describes the edits to the video, including the narration, zoom and freeze-frame to show the weapon in the suspect's hand. "We feel it is important to release this video to dispel any inaccurate rumors that may be circulating about it," the department said in a press release.

"Video is only one source of evidence. Although it paints a picture of the incident, it is not a complete investigation," the release went on to say.

The 16-year-old boy was the only suspect involved in the stolen vehicle chase, he is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges: suspicion of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, fleeing and eluding, aggravated menacing and carrying concealed weapons.

The incident remains under investigation.

