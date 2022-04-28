News 5 and Ohio Dept. of Insurance host phone bank Thursday to answer your Medicaid questions

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, News 5 is partnering with the Ohio Department of Insurance’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) to answer your questions in real time with a phone bank.

Call 800-658-5370 on Thursday between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to speak to an expert and have them answer your questions about Medicare and Medicaid managed care plans.

OSHIIP provides free, objective insurance information and one-on-one counseling to people covered by Medicare and their caregivers.

Medicare is a federal program that provides health coverage if you are age 65 and older or under 65 and have a disability, no matter your income.

Medicaid is a state and federal program that provides health coverage if you have a low income.

OSHIIP counselors will be ready to answer your questions Thursday evening - call 800-658-5370.

For more information about Medicare and OSHIIP, visit www.insurance.ohio.gov

