News 5K, Rock and Roll Half Marathon returns to Cleveland Saturday morning

It was race day at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and runners gathered for the News 5K and Rock and Roll Half Marathon.

Several hundred people were out at the race early Saturday morning and were finishing up around 10 a.m.

Runners said it was pretty humid during the race but enjoyed the route, which started and ended at the Rock Hall.

Those who participated got to walk away with a cool Rock Hall medal and maybe a bit of soreness.

