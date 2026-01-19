Communities celebrate MLK Day across Northeast Ohio

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, people in Elyria spent the day learning and giving back to people in their community.

On Monday, the Elyria Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission hosted its yearly event, and you might've seen a familiar face.

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Tiffany Tarpley was the event's emcee this year.

Everything kicked off with a commemorative walk before the Day of Service program started.

To support those in the community, everyone was encouraged to bring a hoodie for those experiencing homelessness.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the Cleveland Orchestra also spent the day honoring Dr. King through an open house at Severance Music Hall.

Multiple local nonprofit organizations brought music of all kinds to the center.

And on Sunday, the orchestra held an MLK Day Celebration Concert, performed by an all-volunteer community ensemble and was led by the orchestra's assistant conductor.