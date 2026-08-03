NFL preseason and Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week kicks off in Canton

The NFL season is set to kick off very soon, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is celebrating its 2026 class of inductees this weekend.

Enshrinement week activities start on Wednesday, including a fan fest, food, drinks, live entertainment and more.

On Thursday, the NFL preseason kicks off with the Arizona Cardinals playing the Carolina Panthers at the Hall of Fame Stadium.

Saturday is enshrinement day.

The grand parade runs through Downtown Canton, which starts at 8:00 p.m., and the enshrinement ceremony begins at noon.