No charges in deadly Conneaut police shooting

CONNEAUT, Ohio — An Ashtabula County Grand Jury declined to bring charges against the officers involved in the June shooting of 33-year-old, Brandon Butts after review of the state's investigation.

News 5 reported on the incident in June 2026. We have since received more details from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) documents on the incident and in a news release from Conneaut Police Chief Michael Bertolasio.

Officers were called to assist with serving a felony arrest warrant at a home at 613 Orange Street. Butts was reported to have barricaded himself with a firearm in the basement, along with a woman.

Police say they were able to rescue the woman, and Butts eventually came out of the basement with the weapon, telling officers it was loaded and he was going to kill them. The officers fired at Butts, killing him.

"This was a tragic event for all involved to include not only the family, friends of Butts, but the entire community. The City of Conneaut extends its deepest sympathy to those affected while this loss of life is mourned," Bertolasio wrote in the release.

READ MORE: Ashtabula deputies, Conneaut officer fatally shoot individual while serving warrant