CLEVELAND — A Starbucks near University Circle is temporarily closed as employees boycott the company, claiming unfair labor practices and wages.

Watch the full video below:

'No contract, no coffee': Starbucks workers shut down Cleveland store as boycott escalates

"No contract? No coffee!" dozens of people chanted outside the Euclid Avenue location on Tuesday.

Shay Singh, a Starbucks barista for five years, said, "Our store filed for union election in March of 2022. Our actual union election endured a pretty relentless round of union busting that was even found by an administrative law judge with the NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) proceedings, and so, you know, Ken Walker is one of my co-workers who was illegally fired here and won his case and that was just the beginning."

This week's boycott comes on the heels of Cleveland City Council passing an emergency resolution on Monday in support of Starbucks workers.

The measure also encourages Cleveland's administration, residents, and neighboring local councils to refrain from purchasing Starbucks products until the company finalizes a "fair union contract."

Cleveland's Ward 12 Councilman Tanmay Shah was one of the first to initially support it.

"I was really grateful to my colleagues for their support. City council is endorsing the boycott of Starbucks that has been called on by their workers, and we're urging the residents and neighboring councils to respect the boycott as well and just stand in solidarity with the workers of Starbucks," Shah told me.

In addition to Shah joining a 2025 Starbucks picket line in Cleveland, many workers voiced their opinion to council, which was a big catalyst for moving forward with the legislation.

"We're committed not to buying any coffee until there's a contract. It's really, the ball we see, is in the company's court now and we hope they get to a contract quick," Shah said.

Singh said there are still some important articles of change left to negotiate, which mainly include wages and healthcare.

"We've raised the floor from $12 an hour to $15 already. We have won digital card tipping or tap-to-pay tipping. We're fighting to have access to our benefits through guaranteed hours and raising that pay floor so that people can afford to have one job be enough," he told me.

I reached out to Starbucks corporate on Tuesday. A spokesperson told me:

"According to independent research, Starbucks offers the best overall pay and benefits in the industry, worth on average more than $30 per hour and including comprehensive healthcare, 100% upfront tuition coverage, company stock and up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave for partners working as little as 20 hours a week, which is why our turnover is among the industry’s lowest, and nearly 3 million people applied to wear the green apron last year."

I said to Singh, "Consistently, even in the statement that Starbucks Corporate provided to us today, they tout that they have the best benefits in the industry, but it doesn't sound like that to you."

"The figure they quote is something average of $30 an hour. That includes Spotify Premium. I don't know any landlords that accept Spotify Premium as part of rent payments each month. We have to make those payments. You know what is generous is our CEO making over 1,700 times what a barista, like my co-workers and myself would make. That's a very generous compensation package. I'm sure that he enjoys that."

How long the Starbucks located at 11302 Euclid Ave. will be closed was not explained on the front door notice Tuesday.