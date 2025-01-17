No injuries reported in police shooting in Bedford Heights

The Bedford Heights Police Department have confirmed that a police shooting occurred at an apartment complex.
It happened on Friday afternoon at Rockside Park Towers on 25400 Rockside Road.
Police said an officer fired a weapon, but the specific circumstances surrounding that weren't given.
No injuries were reported by police.
It's unclear what initially prompted police to respond to the apartment complex.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
