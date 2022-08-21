Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Nobody is taking a break from killing': Cleveland family searches for answers after 41YO man dies on Thursday

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 5.22.50 PM.png
News 5
The mother of 41-year-old Major Whitley embraces family as their search for answers into Whitley's death continues.
Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 5.22.50 PM.png
Posted at 5:46 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 17:46:51-04

CLEVELAND — The damage done by a string of shootings throughout Cleveland continue to echo in the community, as dozens gathered along Lake Erie to honor the life of one of those victims.

“I shouldn’t have to be planning for a funeral for my brother,” the sister of Major Whitley told a crowd.

On Thursday morning, police said a homeowner called after they found a man lying in their yard along Walton Avenue in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The medical examiner’s office identified the 41-year-old as Major Whitley, who was described to News 5 as a family man who loved music.

Neighbors reported they heard gunshots the night before after an argument escalated outside.

Investigators initially said they’re still not sure who is behind the shooting. However at Sunday's vigil, Whitley's wife had a simple message for those responsible.

“We know who you are and you need to turn yourself in because you're only going to get into deeper trouble,” she said.

Whitley becomes just the latest in what’s a quickly growing list of people killed in the city this summer.

“It used to be that we would have spurts of too many homicides but then we would get a few weeks off,” Judy Martin at Black on Black Crime, Inc. said. “We don’t get time off anyone. Nobody is taking a break from killing and I don't know why.”

In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME where a reward of $5,000 is tied to the case.

A GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses has been set up by Whitley’s sister.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.