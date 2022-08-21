3 dead, 5 injured after 5 separate shootings in Cleveland over 13 hour period

CLEVELAND — Clevelanders are demanding peace after a string of deadly shootings. In less than thirteen hours Friday into Saturday, three people were killed and five others were injured in five separate shootings.

Art McKoy, who founded anti-violence organization Black on Black Crime Inc. more than four decades ago, said he’s frustrated with the recent string of gun violence.

“In 40 years, I’ve never seen it this bad. I’ve never seen the people so disenfranchised. I’ve never seen the people so scared and don’t know what to do,” he said.

McKoy spoke earlier in the week at a vigil for 16-year-old Devonte Johnson , who was fatally shot near Glenville High School. He said it was the third time in less than 2 weeks he talked to mothers grieving their children.

“These mothers are hurting real bad from the loss of their beloved sons,” he said.

On Friday, faith leaders led a march against violence on the city’s east side. Cleveland Ward 5 Councilman Richard A. Starr attended the march that evening. The next day he addressed even more violence in his ward and across the city.

“It is a major problem,” he told News 5 at a back-to-school rally. “But in order to address that problem, we need all hands on deck.”

Between 2:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Cleveland Police reported five separate shootings:

2:32 p.m. Fri: A 17-year-old boy was killed at East 28 Street and Cedar Avenue

5:37 p.m. Fri: Two adults and one 16-year-old boy were all shot in the 7500 block of Decker Avenue

2:54 a.m. Sat: A 28-year-old man was killed in the 4100 block of Bohn Road

3:22 a.m. Sat: Two men were shot on the 3300 block of West 117 Street

3:29 a.m. Sat: A 28-year-old man was shot on the 3900 block of East 176 Street

The string of shootings comes just days after Cleveland leaders released preliminary crime statistics for 2022. Between the beginning of the year and August, the city saw 81 homicides. It was a modest 7-percent decrease from the same period in 2021.

To activists like McKoy and victims’ families, the numbers are people and the slight decrease in violent crime is little consolation for the lives lost. They said there needs to be a comprehensive solution to what they believe is a disturbing trend.

“The only way we’re going to be able to change this crime situation is if the community comes out by the hundreds, comes out by the thousands. Then those in charge will understand the people are serious and there’ll be changes,” said McKoy.

News 5 reached out to city leaders about the recent string of violence.

Chief Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard issued the following statement:

“Last night, Cleveland citizens gathered to ask for peace in our communities. They asked for an end to the shooting and the loss of young lives. Clevelanders are calling for and demanding peace in our city. Three homicides, seemingly unrelated, is such a blatant and appalling disregard for life. Our hearts go out to the families affected by these senseless acts of violence.” Karrie Howard, Cleveland Chief Dir. of Public Safety

Cleveland Chief of Police Wayne Drummond said in a statement:

“The violence perpetrated last night--or any other night--is unacceptable and those that are responsible for it will be held accountable. It is both angering and heartbreaking to witness the violence some people are inflicting on each other. We must continue to work together to find ways to prevent and interrupt violent crime through a community-based approach.” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond

