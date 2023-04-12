Non-profit 'Solutions At Work' helps adults with developmental disabilities get into workforce

CLEVELAND — As businesses across the board are struggling to hire, one non-profit is helping adults with developmental disabilities get into the workforce.

Solutions at Work is an adult day program for individuals who have developmental disabilities.

“For the parents, it’s really the only relief they would get all day,” said Judith Carey, the CEO of Solutions At Work (SAW).

SAW gives vocational, group employment and adult daycare services to 509 individuals in total. At SAW, adults can join the workforce program where they'll get paid and train for a job in the community.

“We work with a company that makes airplane parts.” Carey said. "We also have a large group of workers out at L’Oréal in Streetsboro, and they do packaging and repackaging. Those are all skills that they've learned here first.”

Adults with SAW can also contract with a company within SAW's adult activity facilities, which involves simple tasks like boxing or putting parts together. Their goal is to bring each person joy while reminding them they have the potential and capability to play a positive role in the workforce.

“I wish more people in the community could see our centers because they would understand what it means to work hard, and if you have a disability, you work harder than the average person,” said Carey.

If you are interested in working with SAW or know of an individual that would enjoy it, click herefor more information.

