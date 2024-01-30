North Canton native returns home to shoot movie loosely based on childhood trials and tribulations

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An actor turned movie director, born and raised in North Canton is returning home to shoot a semi-autobiographical movie. Hollywood’s Eddie McClintock said his new movie loosely based around his childhood growing up in North Canton will help teach young people a valuable lesson.

McClintock was in hit TV shows like “No Good Nick” and “Warehouse 13”. In recent years, the North Canton native has stepped behind the camera to start directing. His newest movie “Takedown” is set to start filming in Stark County at the end of February. The movie is based on McClintock's high school years as a troubled teen trying to balance life between wrestling and his passion for the arts. It’s also about his journey navigating a parent with mental health issues. The movie is part of a series planned to be produced by JC Films, a company that focuses on faith and family films. McClintock said he hopes teens gain the confidence to ask for help after watching the film regardless of how challenging the circumstance is.

“I wanted to help destigmatize mental health issues and hopefully a young person can see this film and go oh, I had never told anyone about what’s going on with me and my life, but I guess it’s ok for me to talk about something things that maybe perhaps I was embarrassed to talk about or ashamed to talk about,” said McClintock.

McClintock is looking for Stark County residents to take part in the film, with all types of experience. President of JC Films, Jason Campbell, said the film is already about 90% cast, but open calls and casting are still taking place.

“I know a lot of the scenes that Dean and Eddie are going to be participating in will need a lot of background extras and those to be involved,” said Campell. “We really encourage people when they see that to come out because if you've never really seen a film being made before, this is just an opportunity to do that and also to represent North Canton Hoover High School and support Eddie and Dean and the process of making this movie.”

If you are interested in getting cast, you can email greg.jcfilms@gmail.com or click here.