North Canton voters narrowly defeat bond issue for new fire station

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Almost 9,500 people voted on Issue 9, a proposed property bond to build a $16 million consolidated fire/EMS facility in North Canton.

In the end, the 25-year, 1.97 bond levy was rejected by 234 votes.

"My reaction overall is I'm disappointed," said Mayor Stephan Wilder. "But their voices were heard and they had an opportunity to make that choice."

The city has pushed to build a new fire station six times over the last two decades.

Before Issue 9 failed, two-income taxes on previous ballots were turned down.

Fire Chief Drew Cramer said the two current fire stations are cramped and outdated. One was built in the 50s— the other built in the 70s— and neither was meant for a full-time department, which North Canton has been operating for about 20 years.

Station 2 was built as a Parks Department. Station 1 was meant for volunteers, not to staff 24 hours a day," Cramer said.

At the polls on Tuesday, there were mixed feelings from residents who spoke to News 5 after they voted.

Bobby Mechling voted yes.

"I feel like the fire department deserves it. They do so much for us," he said.

Pam Moore voted no.

"I also think that they needed to find another way. Everyone is living in a budget. They should too," she said.

The city took a gamble that the voters would approve the bond levy. In 2023, North Canton purchased properties along North Main Street for $1 million as the home for the fire station.

Some demolitions have been taking place in recent months. If the measure had been approved, the plan was to start construction in 2025.

Asked if the purchase could be viewed as a waste of money, Wilder said, "I don't think it's a waste of money. It's still a prime retail or commercial location there."

Wilder said the city could come up with a seventh proposal for a new fire station and go back to the voters or sell the property.

He added that there would be a discussion with other city administrators and council members about possibly putting another measure on the ballot next May.

In a letter to residents, Wilder wrote, "We will regroup. We will re-evaluate our funding resources. We will strive to find common ground and continue to build a community you want to live in now and for future generations."

RELATED: North Canton asking voters to fund new fire station