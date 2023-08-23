North Olmsted Police identify suspect in litterbug vandalism caught on camera

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Some scoundrel took it upon themselves to dump garbage and pour paint and oil on a patio belonging to a North Olmsted resident, and thanks to tips from the public, they have identified him.

It happened on Aug. 19 around 2:41 a.m.

Police said the man may be a disgruntled food delivery driver. They posted a video of the vandal on Aug. 21, and confirmed to News 5 that since the release of the Ring video footage, they have identified a suspect.

