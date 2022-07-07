NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — This weekend marks the second-biggest Muslim holiday, Eid Al Adha, and days before many salons are slammed with customers getting ready as many Muslims across the world prepare to head to the mosque for Eid Al Adha prayer.

“It is an Islamic holiday where we celebrate on the 10th month of the Islamic calendar,” said Deanna Jabareen, the owner of Blush Salon.

Feda Jaffal is headed to the salon. For Feda, getting ready ahead of the big day is a tradition her family and many families have had for years.

“I’m gonna bring my girls to do their henna and my girls love doing their henna, so I'm excited for them to come,” said Jaffal.

But they don’t go to just any salon.

“So I really tried to make the salon like a full-service salon, where we provide everything — kind of like a one-stop-shop,” said Jabareen.

At Blush salon in North Olmsted, you can get all your needs, including hair, makeup, henna and more. They cater to all women, especially those that cover, which is why they have tinted windows.

“I’ve always been looking for a salon to just come and get my hair done with the knowledge there will be no men. So that's why I thought I'd open the salon to make it all woman salon and just kind of bring more privacy for us to when we get our hair done,” said Jabareen.

But being a salon that is less than a year old, the opening was rough.

“No, it wasn't easy. It was a struggle trying to get my name out there, “said Jabareen.

So holidays like Eid are important for business.

“I'm hoping that it would bring more people here and let them know that we're always here all year long,” and so Jabreen can share her talents with all women, she said.

“I love making women feel beautiful. They moment like they see them in the mirror and just seeing the reaction to how they look is just the best feeling,” said Jabreen.

Especially those like Feda. So to all, Happy Eid!

Blush will be holding an Eid event tomorrow and Eid prayers at the mosque will be Saturday.

