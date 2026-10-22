North Ridgeville considers tougher distracted driving penalties after road worker is seriously injured

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio. — A road worker who nearly lost his life on the job is now calling for tougher penalties for distracted drivers, and the city of North Ridgeville is listening.

Back in May, Tony Ventura was repainting lines on a freshly paved road when police say an SUV drifted across a double-yellow line and struck him.

The impact threw him into a metal light pole.

Ventura spent three weeks in the hospital, undergoing multiple emergency surgeries.

He lost a kidney and part of his bowel.

He also suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractured vertebrae in his back.

Today, Ventura is back at work on a light-duty schedule.

"Let them know we're driving 4,500-pound weapons," he said. "It's that fast and you can take somebody's life."

The driver who hit him was charged with improper lane usage, paid $364 in fines online, and did not have to appear in court or complete community service.

Ventura said that punishment is not enough.

"We want to make it home just like the people that work in offices every day," he said. "I don't come to your office and blow my horn and speed my car through your office. So at least you can slow down for us so we can make it home to our families, our kids, and our loved ones."

North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said the city is taking action to stiffen those penalties.

"It's a pretty small penalty in the grand scheme of things and, in an instance where we had with somebody suffering significant injuries," he said "It just seemed like it just wasn't enough."

North Ridgeville City Council has introduced new legislation that would raise distracted driving to a first-degree misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $1,000, possible jail time, and a license suspension.

The legislation has been referred to North Ridgeville's Safety Committee for further discussion, with a meeting set for Nov. 9.

A similar state measure, House Bill 82, is currently waiting in the Ohio Senate.