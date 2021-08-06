North Ridgeville woman wants something done after another car crash on her property

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A North Ridgeville woman believes something needs to be done to improve safety and the intersection outside her home after a car crashed through her front wall.

“I want to feel safe that no one’s going to come crashing through the front door again,” said Sandy Meade.

The front of Meade’s home, across from the intersection of Island and Lorain Roads, is still covered by a blue tarp, and her wall is braced with lumber after the crash.

Police said a 76-year-old man who may have suffered a medical condition blew through the stop sign on Island Road, drove across Meade’s front yard and crashed into her home June 5.

That driver died.

“All of a sudden I heard a loud crash!” said Meade. “I didn’t know if a tornado hit the house or a bomb went off, like a gas explosion.”

Meade said for years, she’s had problems with cars at the intersection crashing into her mailbox, and even a light pole near her front door. She said she’s asked the city to make safety improvements at the intersection and install some kind of barrier to keep cars away from her home.

But two months after the crash, she said nothing has changed.

“I’m to my wit’s end,” said Meade. “It’s like I gotta do something or something needs to be done.”

North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said the city is still looking at possible solutions, but added no decisions have been made about what, if anything, will be done.

In the meantime, Meade worries each passing car at the intersection outside her home represents another risk.

“I’m just trying to feel safe in my home,” said Meade. “That’s all I want, you know? I don’t think that’s too much to ask."

