North Ridgeville's Issue 5 gets automatic recount after being defeated by 23 votes

It took less than two dozen votes for Issue 5 to be defeated in North Ridgeville. Due to such a slim margin, an automatic recount has been called.

Voters chose not to approve the 8.32 mills bond issue that would have allowed new construction and renovation in the North Ridgeville City School District.

The recount must be completed by 4 p.m. on May 23.

“We have some tough decisions to make. We know more modular units will need to be purchased in order to educate our students. This also affects our curriculum, kindergarten program, bussing, and more. All of which directly affects the level of education we can provide our students. Unfortunately, we’ll have to see where this leads the district,” Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said.

The district said it brought the bond issue to voters partly due to a need to update technology and security systems. Despite the measure failing to pass, school officials said they would use grant money to make some security upgrades to the buildings during summer break.

Those measures include:



Installing doors on all the classrooms at Liberty Elementary

Added security camera locations, additional door swipe access points

Updating the access control system at all buildings to better regulate visitor access

"Safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and these are steps we can take with our current buildings to enhance security," the district said.

