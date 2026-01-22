Northeast Ohio facing salt shortage amid brutal temperatures

Cities across Ohio are facing a different type of winter weather challenge: a shortage of salt to treat the roads.

The City of Cleveland said delayed deliveries from Cargill are the reason for the shortage. The city said it has placed salt orders since August, but 20,000 tons of salt still have yet to be delivered.

Until the salt arrives, the city will prioritize the salt it has for main roads, hills, dangerous intersections and near hospitals and schools.

The city also plans to increase plowing.

Cargill said in a statement that its team in Cleveland is working overtime and it continues to work with customers to ensure salt is available where it is needed the most.

You can read the full statement below:

At Cargill, the safety of our employees and the communities where we work and live is our number one priority. Winter weather hit early this year in many parts of the country - sometimes early snow and ice requires producers to prioritize distribution of salt to ensure public roads stay safe.



Salt companies work year-round to produce enough salt to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Sometimes winter weather is unpredictable and dedicated production teams and strong supply chains help producers keep up when winter weather hits.



Our team in Cleveland is working overtime to continue to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to see winter weather events across the state. We continue to work with our customers to ensure salt is available where it is needed most. Cargill