Northeast Ohio libraries work to combat the summer slide

The summer slide occurs when students do not engage in educational activities throughout the summer. This decrease in education can lead to a learning loss in students.

In order to combat this learning loss, libraries throughout Northeast Ohio have created programs to keep students academically engaged during summer break.

Numerous libraries have started their Summer Reading Programs, which allow students of all ages to earn prizes for reading during the summer.

Many libraries are using the app Beanstack for this program, which is where students and parents can register for the program and track their reading.

Some libraries have made themes for their Summer Reading Programs, such as “Find Your Own Voice” at the Euclid Public Library or “Adventure Awaits” at the Stark Library.

Many Northeast Ohio libraries also offer a variety of other programs and events for students to spark creativity and curiosity in ways other than reading. For example, the Akron-Summit County Public Library is offering Family Summer Time on June 27, which will include various outdoor activities.

To find summer programs happening at your public library, click here for a list of all library branches in Northeast Ohio.

