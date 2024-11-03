Northeast Ohio native starring in new holiday movie on Hulu

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio native is starring in a new holiday movie streaming on Hulu. "Christmas on the Ranch" stars Houston Rhines from Cuyahoga Falls and daytime Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow.

"I think growing up in Akron is a big part of who you are. There's a certain kind of thing. I don't know what word to put on it, but people tend to know, especially out here in LA. They're like, 'Oh, you're not from LA.' I'm like 'Yeah, I'm from Ohio'," said Rhines.

In the film, Rhines plays Corey Henderson, an equine therapist from Ohio.

"My character is widowed. He's had to raise his daughter for the past few years and there's a lot of love there. And then there's the daughter encouraging me to get out there, get my life going. So, there's love in both aspects, there's family love and romantic love," said Rhines.

Rhines previously appeared in Law and Order and Grey's Anatomy.

"I love the energy that comes with it. I love Christmas, so if you get to do a Christmas movie and love Christmas, that's perfect," said Rhines.

Rhines feels grateful for the big support system cheering him on at home, "My mom is definitely going to be all over it, so we'll probably be, you know, on FaceTine together as it goes on because we tend to watch them together when they come out."

Rhines continued, "My friends back in Northeast Ohio, I've been blowing up their phones, telling them to make sure they watch. So, I think they're going to watch! They're ready to go."

"Christmas on the Ranch" is available now on Hulu.