Northeast Ohio restaurant and chef earn James Beard Award semifinalist honors

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland restaurant and chef have been recognized as semifinalists for the prestigious 2026 James Beard Awards, which honor top restaurant and bar professionals across the nation.

Outstanding Hospitality

Mallorca, Cleveland, OH

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Vinnie Cimino, Cordelia, Cleveland, OH

Restaurant and Chef finalist nominees will be announced on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and the winners will be recognized and celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 15, 2026.