Northeast Ohio Vet Fest set for Aug. 22 and 23 in North Ridgeville; event raises money for veterans

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Featuring the Legacies of Legends, the fourth annual Northeast Ohio Vet Fest is almost here!

The list of performers is long, and includes the grandson of Waylon Jennings, Whey Jennings. Thomas Gabriel, the grandson of Johnny Cash, is scheduled to appear, as is Jesse Keith Whitley, the son of Lorrie Morgan and the late Keith Whitley.

The 2-day event is scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23 at Victory Park in North Ridgeville. It’s a festival of music and fun, but its purpose is so much bigger.

The event features 10 artists and more than 100 songs performed live.

Here's the Friday lineup:



Bad Juji

Modern Vinyl

Jozey & The Corruption

Rik Oshay

Here's the Saturday lineup:



Whey Jennings

Thomas Gabriel

Hank Williams IV

Jesse Keith Whitley

Kentucky Music Mafia

Tom Proctor

The event brings people together to celebrate the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans and raise money for veterans in need.

But that’s not all.

Vet Fest founder and president Tom Petrus, a U.S. Navy veteran himself, says, “Just as important as raising the money is spreading the awareness and letting these veterans know they’re not alone.”

Petrus said that 100% of the proceeds from the event go to vetted organizations that help veterans in need, particularly those in crisis.

“We’re tired of losing our brothers and sisters,” Petrus said.

For tickets or more information about the event, CLICK HERE.

Vet Fest organizers are giving News 5 viewers an extra incentive to be a part of the fun. Use the promo code WEWS for 25% off your ticket price!