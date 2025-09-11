Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northeast Ohioans pay tribute on 9/11 with 6th annual 'Flags for Honor'

Flags for Honor walkway at Edgewater Beach.
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohioans paid tribute Thursday to the lives lost 24 years ago on Sept. 11 in New York City with the sixth annual Flags for Honor at Edgewater Park.

Members from the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBICLEAAA) placed 650 American flags along the south walkway of the park. Each flag has a medallion, representing fallen and active military, FBI agents, first responders, and heroes in day-to-day life.

The FBICLEAAA announced that they raised $40,000 in donations and pledges to support programs that help the community.

The Flags for Honor can be walked until Sunday evening.

