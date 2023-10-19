Not traveling to Europe anytime soon? Doesn't matter, Cleveland and Akron bed bugs can still find you

CLEVELAND — Exterminating experts said an up-rise in bed bugs is happening everywhere bed bugs are historically prevalent, including Cleveland and Akron. In fact, we're No. 4 on Orkin's list for most bed bugs in the country this year, and an area exterminator said the spread isn’t slowing down.

Bed bugs are arguably the most unwelcome creatures, and unfortunately, they’re all around us.

“The don’t hug anyone era is winding down, and bed bugs are picking up,” said Chris Gonda, director of operations at Bed Bug BBQ.

Gonda said bed bugs have shown no signs of slowing down this fall, especially with holidays like Thanksgiving around the corner.

“We are super busy,” said Gonda. “People are getting them from travel, but not necessarily from hotels. People can get them from anywhere, can get them in a restaurant.”

Even school districts have been ringing Gonda off the hook for help.

“One municipality in Cleveland had us pick up every laptop from the school system, and we heat-treated every laptop,” Gonda added. “So, when they returned the laptops back to the children, they were free of bed bugs.”

Paulette Norris said she’s been battling bed bugs in her Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Apartment for the last 14 months.

“We got bed bugs, and we had to throw out three couches, and we have another couch we have to throw out,” Norris said. “It’s full of bedbugs. Our living room is full of bed bugs.”

Norris said AMHA has sprayed in the past, but it's not enough. She and her brother just caught one today.

“I would like to get a heat treatment so we can get rid of them,” Norris said.

News 5 called AMHA multiple times Thursday and emailed to see how residents can qualify for heat treatments, but we are still waiting to hear back.

“I think this building is full of them,” Norris added.

Bed bug cases aren’t often reported or tracked. Summit County Health Department said that over the last three months, it’s only had four complaints, and the Cleveland Health Department said it doesn't track cases because bed bugs aren’t a reportable disease.

“Bed bugs are hitchhikers,” said Gonda.

Bed bugs don’t jump or fly; they spread from human-to-human contact by touch, clothing or furniture. Gonda said the best way to kill them is by using heat, not spraying pesticides.

“Bed bugs die at 115 degrees and the eggs at 117 degrees,” Gonda added. “Bed bugs are more resistant to pesticides than they used to be.”

When looking for bed bugs, look for rust-colored or reddish stains or dark spots on sheets or mattresses, including eggs eggshells and pale-yellow skins, as well as actual live bed bugs. Bed bugs don’t just hide in your bed; they can also be found in the seams of chairs and couches, drawer joints, outlets and appliances, and behind wall hangings.