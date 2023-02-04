NTSB reveals preliminary details in plane crash that killed 2 men from Cleveland

The National Transportation and Safety Board released it's preliminary findings on the Jan. 19 plane crash that killed two men from Cleveland.

Benjamin Chafetz and Boruch Taub died when their single engine plane crashed near the Westchester County Airport while it was in route to Cuyahoga County Airport.

According to the report, the initial findings reveal the pilot reported the plane experiencing a "poor flight performance" just after 5 p.m. that night. Just two minutes after, a dead cylinder was reported.

At this point, the pilot rerouted the plane back to Westchester County Airport.

At 5:21 p.m., almost 20 minutes after the initial poor performance report, an emergency was declared when the plane's engine oil pressures began to drop, the report said.

The pilot issued a "mayday" call at 5:25 p.m., three minutes before the crash.

A hole was found inside of the engine and fresh oil was found on the bottom of the plane, NTSB officials confirmed in the report.

