ODA announces increased training to keep amusement park ride enthusiasts safe

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The season for county fairs is already underway across several communities in Northeast Ohio.

"I love Lake County. I've been a resident here for probably the last 24 years," said Rita Soeder.

"My grandpa had horses in the barns on the fairgrounds, so I spent a lot of like time in my childhood in this area, so it brings back a lot of memories," said Joe Varanese.

As you're enjoying all the activities they offer, the state is stepping up its safety measures to ensure you continue to have a safe and fun experience.

Just recently, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced more specialized training for Ohio's amusement ride industry.

This means the ODA will be able to provide up to $2,000 in additional training and certification each year for Ohio's ride companies thanks to funding from the Ohio Tech Credit Program and Greater Ohio Showmen's Association.

"Our ride companies are our first line of defense for ride safety. They're required to do daily ride inspections every single day that the ride is in operation, and so making sure that those individuals are highly trained and highly certified is just another level of safety," said Ohio Department of Agriculture Deputy Director David Miran.

This increased precaution comes from the ODA, just as Lake County Fair celebrates its 168th year.

"It's always been wonderful. We love the animals," said Barbara Bosinger.

"I've liked it every time I've come, for real," said Allan Thornton.

Miran understands some people like Allan Thornton will have some hesitation when going on amusement park rides.

"I've watched videos. I mean, they're all – they're rusted out. They can be old. I don't know what's going on behind the scenes or anything like that, and I just don't trust it," said Thornton.

But Miran hopes, for the most part, knowing there's more training available and already established state regulations, that this will give people peace of mind.

"Ohio's ride industry is one of the strongest in the country. And it just, again, means that people can have that safe, fun experience," said Miran.

