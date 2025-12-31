ODH urges parents to protect their children after state's 1st pediatric flu death of season

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is urging parents to protect their children after the state's first pediatric flu-associated death of the 2025-2026 season was reported on Wednesday.

According to ODH, the person was a teenager under the age of 18 from Greene County in Southwest Ohio.

“This death is tragic, and our hearts go out to the family,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff in a statement. “It also reminds us that influenza, though common, is a serious health threat, and we urge parents to protect their kids."