ODOT announces I-480 to I-77 ramp reopens

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Saturday that two major ramps along I-480 are open again after months of construction.

The ramp from I-480 east to I-77 north and south is now open.

Back in April, the interchanges were closed— causing panic for some drivers.

Initially, the construction was supposed to be completed in September, but it was finished this month instead.