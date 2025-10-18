Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ODOT announces I-480 to I-77 ramp reopens

ODOT
Ohio Department of Transportation
Ramp from I-480 east to I-77 north
ODOT
Posted
and last updated

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Saturday that two major ramps along I-480 are open again after months of construction.

The ramp from I-480 east to I-77 north and south is now open.

Back in April, the interchanges were closed— causing panic for some drivers.

This traffic alert will impact your commute

RELATED: I-480 to I-77 ramp closures begin Monday

Initially, the construction was supposed to be completed in September, but it was finished this month instead.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.