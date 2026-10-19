ODOT prepares for the winter

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation conducted its annual wintertime inspections last week in preparation for the first snowfall in Northeast Ohio.

ODOT District 12 lined up its 114 snow plows Friday for inspections. News 5 watched as drivers got behind the wheel of their trucks to check all the mechanical systems were working, including the brine system, the lights and all controls inside the cab. Inspectors also took a look at each plow to make sure it can maneuver in each direction.

ODOT said these inspections ensure crews are ready to respond the moment winter weather arrives.

The department is ready in other ways too. ODOT said it has 91 drivers on hand for the season. Those drivers will take care of 2,039 lane miles in Cuyahoga County. ODOT District 12 Spokesperson Brent Kovacs said having 91 drivers on hand allows roads to be cleared within two hours after a storm ends.

"We did that and met our goal 99% of the time last winter," he said. "We do that so our family and friends can get out after a storm safely and maybe go sledding or get some groceries. Whatever your task is after a storm, we do that for everyone."

While the trucks remove snow from the roads, they will also lay down salt. According to ODOT, 51,460 tons of salt were used in Cuyahoga County last winter. The department already has more tha 30,000 tons in storage for the coming season.

To save some salt usage, Kovacs said drivers will sometimes use brine, which is a liquid salt solution. Brine melts snow and ice, but cal also activate road sale more quickly. ODOT said it makes brine in-house, which saves the department money.

ODOT is also asking drivers to give plows more room to work this winter. According to ODOT, plow trucks were struck 58 times statewide last year. ODOT said drivers can keep those numbers low by slowing down and moving over when they see a plow on the road.