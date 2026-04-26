Officer arraigned for abusing authority after woman comes forward

A Northeast Ohio officer who was previously accused of abusing his authority and is now accused of doing so again by a woman was arraigned Thursday morning.

The defendant, Tyler Smith, pleaded not guilty in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

His bond was set at $2,500.

Smith was charged with unauthorized use of a law enforcement automated database system for an incident that happened in November 2025, according to investigators.

He was a police officer at the University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Police Department at the time, and, according to a police report, a nursing student told law enforcement that she met an officer named Tyler in an elevator and had a brief 15 to 30-second conversation with him.

Later that night, when she left the hospital building, she told police she noticed a police car that she felt was following her.

According to a police report, she stated, “while she was leaving the parking lot, the patrol car was behind her the whole time.”

She told police a man called, identified himself as “Tyler, the officer from the elevator,” and said he got her number from a little birdie.

The nursing student told police "she felt creeped out," according to the report.

Officer with a history again accused by woman of abusing his authority

RELATED: Officer with a history again accused by woman of abusing his authority