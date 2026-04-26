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Officer arraigned for abusing authority after woman comes forward

Northeast Ohio Officer Tyler Smith, who was previously accused of abusing his authority, was arraigned in court Thursday morning.
Officer arraigned for abusing authority after woman comes forward
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A Northeast Ohio officer who was previously accused of abusing his authority and is now accused of doing so again by a woman was arraigned Thursday morning.

The defendant, Tyler Smith, pleaded not guilty in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

His bond was set at $2,500.

Smith was charged with unauthorized use of a law enforcement automated database system for an incident that happened in November 2025, according to investigators.

He was a police officer at the University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Police Department at the time, and, according to a police report, a nursing student told law enforcement that she met an officer named Tyler in an elevator and had a brief 15 to 30-second conversation with him.

Later that night, when she left the hospital building, she told police she noticed a police car that she felt was following her.

According to a police report, she stated, “while she was leaving the parking lot, the patrol car was behind her the whole time.”

She told police a man called, identified himself as “Tyler, the officer from the elevator,” and said he got her number from a little birdie.

The nursing student told police "she felt creeped out," according to the report.

Officer with a history again accused by woman of abusing his authority

RELATED: Officer with a history again accused by woman of abusing his authority

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